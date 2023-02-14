Dream Girl 2 teaser: Pathaan calls Pooja to wish her on Valentine's Day, says his Jawan is coming soon. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday have unveiled the teaser of their upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. Released on the eve of Valentine's Day, it teases the new Dream Girl without showing her face but its evident, Ayushmann is not just talking in a girl's voice this time but is also dressed up as one. The film will release in theatres on July 7 this year. Also read: Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's film grosses over ₹900 crore worldwide in 17 days; takes India total to ₹558 crore

Sharing the teaser late Monday, Ananya wrote on Instagram, “I thought sign karne par film mein ek heroine thi, yeh @pooja___dreamGirl ko sab kyun call kar rahe hain guys (I thought there was only one heroine in the film at the time of signing the project, why is everyone calling this Pooja now)? #7KoSaathMein #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023.”

The teaser opens with a woman decked up in a shimmery backless blouse and lehenga, sitting on the bed with her back to the camera. She gets a call from 'Pathaan' who wishes her on Valentine's Day. She continues to talk to him while doing her makeup. He says, ‘meri Jawan aa aarahi hai (my Jawan is releasing)’ and asks her about when would she be coming. And she reveals her plans of coming on July 7.

A fan commented on the teaser shared by Ayushmann, “What a marketing bro, promoted 3 movies.” Another wrote, “Looks like SRK will have cameo in this movie.” Shah Rukh's next film Jawan will be releasing on June 2.

Dream Girl 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav. The film has been directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited. It is the second installment after the hit 2019 film Dream Girl which starred Nushrratt Bharuccha with Ayushmann. In the film, Ayushmann played a hotline caller who would change his voice into a girl's voice.

Dream Girl 2 was earlier scheduled to release on June 23, a week before Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satya Prem Ki Katha, which is scheduled to release on June 29.

Talking about the second installment in the Dream Girl franchise, Ayushmann had earlier said in a statement, "I am super stoked about Dream Girl 2! This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and it's exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to our chemistry."

