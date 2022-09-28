Drishyam 2 ‘recall teaser’ out tomorrow, Ajay Devgn shares poster

Actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account and shared the first look from his upcoming movie Drishyam 2. He announced that the 'recall teaser' of Drishyam will be out on September 29, 2022. In the picture, Ajay can be seen standing and holding a shovel behind his back. Th original film also starred Shriya Saran, Ishita, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor along with Ajay and Tabu. The film is slated to release on November 18, 2022. (Also read: Ajay Devgn teases Drishyam 2, shares ‘kuch purane bills’ from Drishyam; fans ask if Tabu is 'reopening the case')

While sharing the first poster of his movie he captioned, “2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family. (Do you remember what happened on October 2 and 3?) Recall Teaser Out Tomorrow! #Drishyam2." One of his fans commented, “I am waiting for boss Ajay Devgn's movie.” Another fan wrote, “Bhai ye movie toh pakka theatre mai dekhenge” (I am definitely going to watch this movie in theatre). Other fan commented, “Ha yaad hai… next level mai kya hoga ye dekhne ke liye… (Yes I remember, eagerly waiting to see what will happen next) I am very excited.” in reference to his 2015 film Drishyam.

In Drishyam, Ajay plays Vijay Salgaonkar who protects his family at all costs after his daughter accidentally kills a boy who tries to blackmail her. After disposing of the boy's body, Vijay removes all traces of proof and then takes a family trip to Panaji. They visit an Ashram, watch a film, and eat at a restaurant, creating their alibis.

Drishyam, the Hindi remake of hit Malayalam flick of the same name, was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50. Most of the original cast, including Tabu as feisty top cop Meera Deshmukh, will be reprising their roles in the sequel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON