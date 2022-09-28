Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Drishyam 2 ‘recall teaser’ out tomorrow, Ajay Devgn shares poster

Drishyam 2 ‘recall teaser’ out tomorrow, Ajay Devgn shares poster

bollywood
Published on Sep 28, 2022 04:28 PM IST

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared the first look from his upcoming movie, Drishyam 2. He announced that the recall trailer will be unveiled on September 29. The film is slated to release on November 18, 2022.

The first poster of Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Drishyam 2.&nbsp;
The first poster of Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Drishyam 2. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account and shared the first look from his upcoming movie Drishyam 2. He announced that the 'recall teaser' of Drishyam will be out on September 29, 2022. In the picture, Ajay can be seen standing and holding a shovel behind his back. Th original film also starred Shriya Saran, Ishita, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor along with Ajay and Tabu. The film is slated to release on November 18, 2022. (Also read: Ajay Devgn teases Drishyam 2, shares ‘kuch purane bills’ from Drishyam; fans ask if Tabu is 'reopening the case')

While sharing the first poster of his movie he captioned, “2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family. (Do you remember what happened on October 2 and 3?) Recall Teaser Out Tomorrow! #Drishyam2." One of his fans commented, “I am waiting for boss Ajay Devgn's movie.” Another fan wrote, “Bhai ye movie toh pakka theatre mai dekhenge” (I am definitely going to watch this movie in theatre). Other fan commented, “Ha yaad hai… next level mai kya hoga ye dekhne ke liye… (Yes I remember, eagerly waiting to see what will happen next) I am very excited.” in reference to his 2015 film Drishyam.

In Drishyam, Ajay plays Vijay Salgaonkar who protects his family at all costs after his daughter accidentally kills a boy who tries to blackmail her. After disposing of the boy's body, Vijay removes all traces of proof and then takes a family trip to Panaji. They visit an Ashram, watch a film, and eat at a restaurant, creating their alibis.

Drishyam, the Hindi remake of hit Malayalam flick of the same name, was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50. Most of the original cast, including Tabu as feisty top cop Meera Deshmukh, will be reprising their roles in the sequel.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajay devgn tabu
ajay devgn tabu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out