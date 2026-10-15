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Drishyam 3 actor Ishita Dutta says Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand is not unreasonable: ‘You need to have a baby to realise it’

Drishyam 3 actor Ishita Dutta says requesting an eight-hour workday is reasonable and producers should not belittle performers who make the request.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 09:52:22 IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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In 2025, Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel sparked a debate about shorter working hours for actors on set. Several actors backed Deepika's demand for eight-hour shifts, and now Drishyam 3 star Ishita Dutta has also weighed in, saying producers should not belittle actors for making such requests.

Ishita Dutta backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

Ishita Dutta backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand.
Ishita Dutta backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Ishita said she does not believe an eight-hour shift is an unreasonable demand. She pointed out that several male actors are neither mothers nor willing to work for 12–15 hours a day. She said, "I'm saying giving it or not (8 hour shift) is your personal choice, so production can say no but making a big deal about it and trying to not justify it that is where the problem lies. There are a lot of actors who you can take, who are willing to work for 12-15 hours. But you can not belittle the other person by saying that this is unreasonable ask."

Ishita, who is a mother to two kids, also revealed that she had worked longer hours herself, but the makers had been considerate enough to let her leave early. She added, "You need to have a baby to realise how much of it goes. If you have the place where you can demand, I would also probably demand. I don't think I'm there yet."

About Deepika Padukone's eight-hour shift demand

Several actors, including Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Saba Azad, backed Deepika's demand for eight-hour shifts.

About Ishita Dutta's latest release

Ishita was most recently seen in Drishyam 3. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The third and final instalment in the Drishyam franchise received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The crime thriller opened strongly at the box office, collecting 62 crore net in India. After 13 days, the film had collected 328 crore at the domestic box office and over 500 crore worldwide.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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