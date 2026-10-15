Drishyam 3 actor Ishita Dutta says Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand is not unreasonable: ‘You need to have a baby to realise it’

In 2025, Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel sparked a debate about shorter working hours for actors on set. Several actors backed Deepika's demand for eight-hour shifts, and now Drishyam 3 star Ishita Dutta has also weighed in, saying producers should not belittle actors for making such requests.

Ishita Dutta backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

Ishita Dutta backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand.

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In an interview with Free Press Journal, Ishita said she does not believe an eight-hour shift is an unreasonable demand. She pointed out that several male actors are neither mothers nor willing to work for 12–15 hours a day. She said, "I'm saying giving it or not (8 hour shift) is your personal choice, so production can say no but making a big deal about it and trying to not justify it that is where the problem lies. There are a lot of actors who you can take, who are willing to work for 12-15 hours. But you can not belittle the other person by saying that this is unreasonable ask."

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Ishita, who is a mother to two kids, also revealed that she had worked longer hours herself, but the makers had been considerate enough to let her leave early. She added, "You need to have a baby to realise how much of it goes. If you have the place where you can demand, I would also probably demand. I don't think I'm there yet."

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About Deepika Padukone's eight-hour shift demand

{{^usCountry}} The debate gained momentum following Deepika's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, with her demand for an eight-hour workday among the reasons cited. Deepika later addressed the controversy, pointing out that several male superstars had worked eight-hour shifts for years without facing similar scrutiny. She said she was advocating for better working conditions and a healthier work-life balance, raising questions about why her demand had become such a talking point. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The debate gained momentum following Deepika's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, with her demand for an eight-hour workday among the reasons cited. Deepika later addressed the controversy, pointing out that several male superstars had worked eight-hour shifts for years without facing similar scrutiny. She said she was advocating for better working conditions and a healthier work-life balance, raising questions about why her demand had become such a talking point. {{/usCountry}}

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Several actors, including Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Saba Azad, backed Deepika's demand for eight-hour shifts.

About Ishita Dutta's latest release

Ishita was most recently seen in Drishyam 3. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The third and final instalment in the Drishyam franchise received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The crime thriller opened strongly at the box office, collecting ₹62 crore net in India. After 13 days, the film had collected ₹328 crore at the domestic box office and over ₹500 crore worldwide.