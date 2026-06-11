Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth reveal daughter Veda's face on her first birthday; fans can't stop gushing

The heartwarming photographs captured the family's happiness as they celebrated Veda's first birthday while also giving fans their first clear glimpse of the little one. The post quickly attracted attention from friends and colleagues from the television industry, who flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the birthday girl.

Dressed in a cheerful lemon-yellow dress, little Veda was undoubtedly the star of the celebration. The family opted for coordinated looks for the special occasion, with Ishita stunning in a blue dress and Vatsal keeping it casual in a blue striped shirt and jeans.

Actor couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have delighted fans by unveiling their daughter Veda's face for the first time as she celebrated her first birthday. Marking the milestone, the couple shared a set of adorable family photographs on Instagram and accompanied them with a heartfelt note that read, "And just like that, she is one."

Announcing Veda's arrival, the couple shared an emotional family photograph from the hospital and penned a heartfelt note that read, "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl." The post was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and friends alike.

Ishita and Vatsal welcomed their daughter Veda in June 2025, adding a new chapter to their growing family. The little one arrived nearly two years after the birth of their first child, son Vaayu, who was born in July 2023.

Before revealing Veda's face to the world, Ishita and Vatsal had already celebrated a significant milestone in their daughter's life. In December last year, the couple hosted a traditional Bengali Annaprashan ceremony, marking the occasion when a baby is fed rice for the first time. The intimate family gathering was attended by loved ones from both sides of the family.

Ishita and Vatsal's relationship blossomed after they met on the sets of Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar in 2016. What began as a friendship soon turned into romance, and the couple tied the knot on November 28, 2017, in a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

The duo also shares a warm friendship with Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Interestingly, Vatsal and Kajol celebrate their birthdays on the same day, August 5, and have continued the tradition of marking the occasion together over the years. Their connection goes beyond friendship as well. While Vatsal portrayed Ajay Devgn's son in Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Ishita played his daughter in both Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

On the work front, Vatsal is best known for films such as Taarzan: The Wonder Car and Heroes, as well as popular television shows including Just Mohabbat. Ishita, meanwhile, is known for her performances in Drishyam and Drishyam 2.