Kajol sips tea, cuts cakes with Vatsal Sheth at their joint birthday bash; son Yug Devgn joins the celebration. See pics

Kajol turned 51 on August 5 and opted for an intimate celebration this year. The actor marked the occasion with her birthday twin, actor Vatsal Sheth. Actor Ishita Dutta shared glimpses from the cosy gathering on social media, giving fans a peek into the cheerful celebration. Inside Kajol and Vatsal Seth's birthday celebrations.

Inside Kajol's birthday celebration

On Tuesday, Ishita took to Instagram and shared some moments from her husband Vatsal and Kajol’s joint birthday celebration. The photos showed Kajol and Vatsal cutting over five cakes together. Kajol’s son, Yug Devgn, was also present at the celebration. However, Ajay Devgn and Nysa appeared to have given the gathering a miss.

In another photo, Kajol was seen posing with Ishita and Vatsal. She looked stunning in a red dress with her hair tied in a bun. The actor was also seen sipping tea as she posed for one of the pictures. Sharing the photos, Ishita wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourites.”

Ajay Devgn wished Kajol on social media by sharing adorable throwback pictures. He also penned a quirky message that read, “Could say a lot but you would still roll your eyes…. so happy birthday favourite.” He also wished his Taarzan: The Wonder Car co-star Vatsal Sheth and wrote, “Whenever you need me, look for a purple car... happy birthday @vatsalsheth.”

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Kajol was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Award for her contribution to Indian cinema at the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025. She also shared a post attending the awards event with her mother and wrote,

“Walking the same stage my mother once did, and on my birthday, no less... feels like the universe reminding me where I come from... and who I carry with me always.”

Kajol’s upcoming movie

Kajol was last seen in Kayoze Irani’s directorial Sarzameen, which also featured Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will next be seen in the action thriller Maharani, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (in her Hindi debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. The release date is yet to be announced.