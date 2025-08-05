Prithviraj Sukumaran looks embarrassed as Kajol reacts to his dance with Rani Mukerji in Aiyyaa. Watch

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran made his grand Bollywood debut alongside Rani Mukerji in the 2012 film Aiyyaa. While the film failed at the box office at the time, it is still remembered for its bold eccentricity and memorable music, particularly the song Dreamum Wakeupum. Prithviraj recently shared screen space with Kajol in Sarzameen, and as part of one of the promotional strategies, the two reacted to some of their old iconic scenes. Kajol’s reaction to Dreamum Wakeupum has left fans in splits. Kajol has a hilarious reaction to Prithviraj Sukumaran's dance in Aiyyaa.

Kajol reacts to Prithviraj Sukumaran's dance in Aiyyaa's Dreamum Wakeupum

JioHotstar shared a video of Kajol and Prithviraj sitting together with a laptop, reacting to scenes from their older films. The first scene played is of Prithviraj dancing with Rani in Dreamum Wakeupum, and Kajol couldn’t contain her laughter.

As Kajol teased him, an embarrassed Prithviraj was seen trying to shut the laptop, saying, “Okay, we are not doing this one.” But Kajol, laughing uncontrollably, stopped him from closing it. Prithviraj then added, “I have done a lot of mainstream masala stuff that I absolutely love, but I have never done a film where it was more neck-down about myself. You usually shoot women the way I was shot in Aiyyaa.”

The clip surfaced on Reddit, and users couldn’t help but notice their fun chemistry. One Reddit user wrote, “Your friends showing your drunk dance after the wedding.” Another commented, “Kajol’s laugh is so contagious.” One wrote, “Hahaha… They should do a fun movie together!!” while another added, “She’s so me core.”

About Aiyyaa

The quirky romantic comedy, directed by Sachin Kundalkar and starring Rani Mukerji and Prithviraj Sukumaran, follows the story of Meenakshi, a dreamy, eccentric Marathi girl who falls for a mysterious Tamil artist purely because of his scent. Blending fantasy, satire, and melodrama, Aiyyaa stood out for its unconventional storytelling, bold visuals, and vibrant soundtrack by Amit Trivedi, but failed at the box office.

About Sarzameen

Directed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani, and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, the film stars Prithviraj, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan in lead roles. Set in Kashmir, the film follows an Indian Army officer who discovers that his estranged son has joined a militant group. It is available to stream on JioHotstar.