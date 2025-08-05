Ajay Devgn pens a quirky birthday wish for his ‘favourite’ Kajol with adorable pics: ‘Could say a lot but you would…’

Bollywood star Kajol turns 51 today (August 5), and the celebrations have already lit up social media. While her daughter Nysa Devgan shared a heartfelt birthday wish, it was husband Ajay Devgn’s message that stole the spotlight. Fans are calling it ‘the best way to wish her’. Ajay Devgn shares a throwback picture of his favourite person, Kajol.

Ajay Devgn's post on Kajol's birthday

On Tuesday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared two black-and-white pictures of Kajol. Instead of penning a long note, the actor kept it short and quirky. He wrote, “Could say a lot but you would still roll your eyes 😂 So... happy birthday, favourite @kajol.”

Nysa also shared a picture posing with her mother. Both of them were seen stunning in sarees, and she wrote, “My mamma’s birthday.” Kajol replied, “Love you baby girl.”

Fans were impressed by Ajay’s birthday wish for Kajol. One of the comments read, “Hahaha, best way to wish her.” Another wrote, “The caption! OMG 😂 Happy Birthday Kajol ma’am.” A fan commented, “Birthday wish ho toh aisa,” while another wrote, “Awwwww! The sweetest wishes.”

Kareena Kapoor, who shared the screen with Kajol in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and played her younger sister, also posted an adorable picture of the two and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Kajol. Always a laugh riot with you. Lots of love always.”

Kareena Kapoor wishes Kajol on her birthday.

Nysa Devgan's post for her mother Kajol's birthday.

About Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s upcoming films

Kajol was most recently seen in Karan Johar-backed Sarzameen, which also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in lead roles. The film received mixed reviews upon release and is available to stream on JioCinema. She will next be seen in an action-packed avatar in Maharagni, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut. The action thriller also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (in her Hindi debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam.

Ajay, on the other hand, will next be seen in De De Pyaar De 2, which also stars R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the film is scheduled for release in theatres on 14 November 2025.