Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn's film witnesses drop amid tough competition from Saiyaara

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn’s comedy-drama released in theatres on August 1 and clashed with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2. While the film has managed to stay ahead of Dhadak 2, it is still struggling at the box office and has now seen a decline in collections on its first Monday. Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn headlines the comedy with Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan for company.

Son of Sardaar 2 witnesses a dip on first Monday

According to Sacnilk, Ajay’s film closed its opening weekend with ₹24.75 crore (earning ₹7.25 crore on Day 1, ₹8.25 crore on Day 2, and ₹9.25 crore on Day 3). However, the film failed to maintain momentum at the box office on its first Monday, earning just ₹1.88 crore. The total collection of the movie now stands at ₹26.63 crore.

While the film continues to race ahead of Dhadak 2, it has clearly faced tough competition from Saiyaara. Ajay’s film earned slightly more than what Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara collected on Monday, which marked its 18th day at the box office. Saiyaara earned ₹1.82 crore, according to the trade tracking site, taking its total box office collection to ₹301.29 crore.

Mrunal Thakur, the film’s female lead, was seen encouraging viewers to watch the movie in theatres and decide its fate for themselves. When a fan tweeted about the film’s mixed reviews on social media, saying, “The way the reviews are on Instagram and YouTube, I don’t even feel like watching it anymore,” Mrunal responded, “Most of the reviews are misleading… I would appreciate if you decide how YOU LIKE IT SIR!”

About Son of Sardaar 2

The sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar follows the story of Ajay’s character, Jassi, who is called to London by his wife (played by Neeru Bajwa), only to be blindsided by her demand for a divorce. Stranded and heartbroken, he crosses paths with Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), a spirited member of an all-girl wedding dhol band. Rabia’s younger sister, Saba (Roshni Walia), is in love with the son of the stern and traditional Raja (Ravi Kishan), who insists on meeting her parents before giving his approval. The problem? Saba’s parents are no more.

To keep the romance alive, Jassi agrees to pose as her father, an ex-army colonel, while Rabia plays the mother. What follows is a hilarious and chaotic ride of twists, emotional beats, and drama.

The film received mixed reviews from critics. However, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal's performances and comic timing were widely appreciated by both critics and audiences.