Dunki advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan film earns 1.24 crore so far; less than Prabhas' Salaar

Dunki advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver his third release of 2023, Dunki. As per sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹1.24 crore so far in advance booking. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki granted U/A certificate after 'suitable' changes were made

Dunki advance booking report day 1

Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others.

According to the report, 33770 tickets of Dunki have been sold in total for 2836 shows in Hindi. The next few days are going to be crucial to determine the opening day of the film as it is clashing with Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “Dunki Initial pre-sale starts on a remarkable note. Film has sold 10K +tickets at national chain multiplexes. Non national chains showing good movement too. If the momentum continues then Dunki will challenge top films of 2023 in terms of final advance booking. Next 3 days will give a clear picture.”

Dunki Vs Salaar

Meanwhile, Salaar has minted over ₹1 crore in advance bookings. This include ₹80.30 lakh in Telugu, ₹21.03 lakh in Malayalam, In Tamil ₹1.76 lakh and in Kannada ₹1900 gross. In Hindi, 972 tickets were sold for Salaar for 67 shows and the amount minted is ₹2.06 lakh. The total number of tickets sold so far for the film are 51280, with 867 shows. The total business made by the film is ₹1.05 crore via advance booking.

Salaar stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel. While Salaar is releasing on December 22, Dunki will be out on December 21.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Dunki-Salaar clash

Talking about the box office clash between the film, previously Prithviraj Sukumaran had told Hindustan Times, “I am in touch with Prashanth (Neel, director) But the fact that we are releasing with Hirani sir and Shah Rukh sir's film, leave everything else, as a film lover I love it! I am excited that during the holiday season, you have two giant films, by two giant filmmakers, starring two big stars, and diametrically opposite in every possible parameter like the story and narrative.

I am going to be watching both, I can promise you that. I am so looking forward to it. When did this last happen, that over a holiday season, we had two such big films. What better year than 2023 to celebrate Indian cinema like this.”

