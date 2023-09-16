Dunki to release around Christmas or New Year? Here's what Shah Rukh Khan said about Rajkumar Hirani film

Actor Shah Rukh Khan confirmed the release date of his upcoming film Dunki during the success event of his latest movie Jawan. As per news agency ANI, Dunki will hit the theatres around the upcoming Christmas or New Year. Amid the success of Jawan and Pathaan, there were speculations that Shah Rukh's next film, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, might get postponed. (Also Read | Rights of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films Jawan and Dunki sold at ₹480 crore: Report)

What Shah Rukh said about Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his next film Dunki.(AFP)

In a video shared by ANI on X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh said, "God has been very kind we have had Pathaan. God has been even kinder with Jawan and I always say this. We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), it's a good auspicious day. On Janmashtami, on Krishnajis birthday we released this film (Jawan)."

"Now New Year and Christmas are around the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid. I'm working hard, I'm working harder than I worked in the last 29 years. I will keep working hard because now I'm the happiest when people get happy after watching the film," he also added.

About Dunki

The Rajkumar Hirani film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh, Rajkumar and Taapsee. Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra also have pivotal roles in the movie as per ANI.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Jawan

Shah Rukh's Jawan has been declared a blockbuster by fans. The film has already minted ₹410.88 crore at the domestic box office. The film hit the theatres on September 7. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya among others.

More about Jawan

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. Jawan has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the ₹500 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this milestone.

