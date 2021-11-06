Dwayne Bravo waiting for acting opportunities from Bollywood to come his way

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has impressed the world with his skills in cricket and music. Now, he is eager to begin his Bollywood innings.

The Chennai Super Kings player, who regularly makes an appearance in his music videos such as Jaeger Bomb and MS Dhoni, has also played a cameo in Tamil film, Chithiram Pesuthadi 2, in 2019. And his next destination is Bollywood.

“If the opportunity comes, then why not? I will never say no to an acting job. I enjoy doing different things. It is a challenge for me. When it comes to the entertainment side of things, I really look forward to it as it is what I enjoy,” Bravo tells us, adding, “Also, I know, it has an impact on other people’s life, that’s why I am always up for it”.

The 37-year-old reveals his reason for joining the Hindi film industry. “I want to bridge the gap between my country. There are so many artistes in my country (Trinidad). They will love the opportunity to come and work here. I see myself as a vessel to try and bridge the gap between two countries that have a similar culture,” shares the cricketer.

The Champion hitmaker has already made a wish list for the Bollywood chapter of his life, and it has names such as Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

“My all time favourite is Shah Rukh. I definitely want to work with him one day. And then, Ranveer. I am a big fan of his. I remember, a few years back, he was supposed to perform at IPL, and he was doing rehearsals for it. When he saw me, he stopped his rehearsals just to come and say hi to me, and even did the Champion dance,” recalls the 37-year-old.

Talking about IPL, Bravo who recently played in the tournament, which just got concluded in Dubai, admits that adapting to the pandemic-induced changes was not at all easy.

“At the start, adjusting to the bio-bubble, and getting tested for the virus every three days, seeing the world from the windows of the hotel, or when you are going for training or a match, was challenging,” he confesses.

Explaining the reason, Bravo shares, “Now, the players have got accustomed to it, but we still have a lot to adjust and adapt to in this new normal. But going back to the stadium to play was a cherished experience itself”.