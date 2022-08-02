Ek Villain Returns box office day 4 collection: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham film takes a nosedive on first Monday

Ek Villain Returns, Mohit Suri's second installment in his Ek Villain franchise, has received a lukewarm response at the box office. After recording a decent opening of ₹7 crore on Friday and registering some growth on Sunday, the film took a sharp dive in box office numbers on Monday. The film collected just ₹3 crore on its first Monday. Also read: Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham's painful film makes the original seem Oscar-worthy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani, Ek Villain Returns is a psychological action thriller that received negative to mixed reviews upon its release.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the four-day collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#EkVillainReturns Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 9.02 cr, Mon 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 26.56 cr. #India biz.”

The Hindustan Times review of the film called it, “painful, pointless and psychotic.” It read: “Sluggish writing, lazy direction, half-baked characters and mindless twists all came together to make what could have been a nail-biting thriller, a rather boring watch.”

Earlier, Disha Patani had said that the film is not about "who is the hero or who is the villain". She said, “It is about the journey that all of us are going through and how different circumstances can change and make us the heroes or the villains. My character is quite smart and she believes that being greedy is not a problem. She can go to any lengths for her greed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Producer Ekta Kapoor had said, “Getting somebody to buy a ₹200 ticket and watch the movie when they can watch it on OTT two months later is a big challenge. But what is good about Ek Villain Returns is that it is a theatrical experience. From the two men fighting to the suspense, I don't think this movie can be enjoyed unless you're sitting with your friends and family in a theatre.”

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON