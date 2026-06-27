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Exclusive | Eka Lakhani on being invited to join The Academy: 'Honour to join a community of artists I've admired'

Eka Lakhani has added another major achievement to her career after receiving an invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Jun 27, 2026 01:49 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Indian costume designer and celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani has added another major achievement to her career after receiving an invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organisation behind the Oscars. For Indian cinema, it is another proud moment as more homegrown talent continues to gain recognition on one of the biggest international platforms. Eka Lakhani's invitation comes more than four decades after legendary costume designer Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Academy Award for Gandhi in 1983.

Eka Lakhani on joining the Oscars voting body.

She also joins a steadily expanding group of Indian film professionals who are now Academy members. The list includes Vishal Bhardwaj, Deepa Bhatia, Dilip Shankar, A. Sreekar Prasad, Avneet Kaur, Farah Khan (production expert), Rajesh Ramachandran, Becky Graham and Jay Mehta.

A lifelong love for cinema

Reacting to the honour, Eka Lakhani tells Hindustan Times, “I've been a lifelong fan of cinema and as a costume designer from India, this invitation feels incredibly special. More than a decade on film sets has only deepened my love for storytelling. It's an honour to join a community of artists I've admired for years, and it's a privilege to contribute to the Academy's process while continuing to discover and celebrate the very best of world cinema.”

A career built on storytelling through costumes

Outside films, Eka Lakhani is also one of India's most sought-after celebrity stylists. She has worked with stars including Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar and his family, along with several leading names from the entertainment industry.

 
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