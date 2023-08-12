Step inside lavish Randhawa mansion from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that's actually located in Noida. Watch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featured two beautiful Delhi homes, where Alia Bhatt's Rani Chatterjee and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa lived with their respective families. A new video by Curly Tales gives a tour of Rocky's massive mansion, which is actually located near Delhi. The maximalist property with sprawling lawns, huge glass doors and a lavish main building with palatial rooms is actually located in Noida. Also read: Karan Johar agrees there's ‘no such house’ as the Chatterjees' in Delhi The lavish property that featured as the Randhawas prime residence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is located in Noida.

Inside Randhawa Paradise

Sharing the video of the posh Randhawa Paradise from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Instagram, the portal wrote in the caption, "This is the house where Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shot in Noida! This house is owned by the business tycoon Mr Manoj Gaur from Gaursons Group! The lavish interiors and the breathtaking outdoors literally made me feel like I am in the Karan Johar movie!"

From artifacts and artworks to giant floral displays, perfectly manicured lawns and extra-high ceilings, the house resonates with the flamboyant taste of Rocky and his family in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The massive estate features skylights, indoor trees, wooden flooring and what not. Huge glass windows are also one of the main features of the mansion. Outside, a central-plan fountain welcomes guests. Water features and multiple verandas are other additions to the huge property.

Exact location in Noida

The Randhawa Paradise is located in Sector 1, Noida Extension, Greater Noida, and is actually a part of the Gaur Group of Developers' luxurious residential project, Gaur Mulberry Mansions. As per their website, the property is priced between ₹19-29 crore.

Karan on the Chatterjee house

In a recent interview, Karan Johar spoke about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and agreed that such palatial homes are rare in Delhi. The filmmaker told Variety that the Alia and her family's Chatterjee house looks nothing like real houses in Delhi.

“The world is, of course, far from real. If you see the homes, they’re exaggerated versions of what could be. In Delhi I know, I’ve seen ostentatious homes but the house of the Chatterjees – there’s no such size of house in Delhi. The tone is also lifted quite a few notches,” Karan said.

About the film

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's comeback to direction after seven years of his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead role, while Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan play their grandparents. The film explores their love story amid clash between their very different families. The film was released on July 28.

