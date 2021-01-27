IND USA
Ekta Kapoor hosts grand birthday bash for son Ravie: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Neelam attend, see pics

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar; Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia; Sussanne Khan; and Neelam Kothari Soni, were spotted at the birthday party of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Riteish Deshmukh arrives with wife Genelia and sons, Neelam Kothari Soni poses with daughter Ahana at Ravie Kapoor's second birthday party. (Varinder Chawla)

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Karan Johar, and Sussanne Khan were among the several Bollywood celebrities who attended the birthday party of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie, who turned two on Wednesday.

Pictures of Karan, accompanied by his twins -- Yash and Roohi -- and Riteish and Genelia, who arrived with their sons, Riaan and Rahyl, have been shared online. Also spotted was jewellery designer, Neelam Kothari Soni, who recently appeared in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and discussed a potential acting comeback on the show with Ekta. Neelam attended the party with her daughter, Ahana Soni.

The film and television producer arrived with Ravie, and her nephew, Laksshya, the son of actor Tusshar Kapoor. Ekta welcomed Ravie through surrogacy in 2019. He is named after her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, Ekta wished Ravie a happy birthday with a selfie on Instagram. She wrote, “Happpiest bdayyyyy ravioli ! Nothing more to say but that u are my turning point landmark gift! I still get shocked ( in a good way) n say ‘ I’m ur mommy) I loveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuu.” Karan commented, “Happy birthday my darling Ravie!!!! Hugs and kisses from Yash Roohi and me."

Also read: Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday, says she still gets ‘shocked’ when she calls herself his mother

Ekta had hosted a grand birthday party for Ravie last year. Surveen Chawla, Sakshi Tanwar, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Pragya Yadav and son Isana, Vikas Gupta and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari were among the others spotted at the party.

