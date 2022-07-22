Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, shares first look. See pic

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be seen as the late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan, also known as JP Narayan, in Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency. The upcoming political drama is written and directed by Kangana, who also features in the film as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On Friday, Anupam shared his first look from Emergency, which is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Read more: Kangana Ranaut is unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi

Anupam will play JP Narayan, who was an opponent of Indira Gandhi in the 1970s, in the film. The actor shared his first look from Emergency on Twitter and wrote, “Happy and proud to essay the role of the man, who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in #KanganaRanaut-starrer and directorial next #Emergency.” The actor also tweeted that this would mark his 527th film.

Anupam said he was fascinated by Kangana Ranaut's interpretation of Narayan, who was honoured with the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1999. "Kangana’s interpretation of JP Narayan is fascinating. She believes and it’s also the truth that JP Narayan is a hero of the film not just because I am playing the character. Her treatment of the character is like that of a hero," the 67-year-old actor was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Anupam Kher shared the first look of him as Jayaprakash Narayan in Emergency.

Meanwhile, Kangana said she feels privileged to have Anupam on board. "JP Narayan was the most powerful human being to have happened after Mahatma Gandhi in politics in recent Indian history. The kind of influence he had on people was enormous… I wanted an actor who had the personality and calibre to match up to that larger-than-life persona of Lok Neta, JP Narayan. Anupam ji with his stature, his acting skills, his overall persona fit into the role perfectly," the actor-director said.

Earlier in July, Kangana had unveiled the teaser of Emergency and her look as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the picture and promo video, Kangana was seen donning the look of the late politician, complete with spectacles and a cotton saree. She had shared the first clip with the caption, “Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’ #Emergency shoot begins.”

With PTI inputs

