Emotional Celina Jaitly prays for reunion with her brother and children, visits Maa Baglamukhi temple. Watch

Over the last few months, actor Celina Jaitly has been making headlines for many personal battles. The actor's petition seeking assistance for her brother, Vikrant, who was detained in the UAE, was rejected after he refused to contact her. Meanwhile, she is also embroiled in a divorce battle with her husband, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag. A few days ago, she shared how, despite joint custody arrangements and subsisting orders of the Austrian Family Court, she is denied communication with her children.

Celina prays for reunion with her brother and children

Celina Jaitly was seen getting emotional as she offered prayers at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Himachal Pradesh.

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On Wednesday, Celina took to her Instagram account to share a video from her recent visit to the historic Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Himachal Pradesh to seek blessings. Celina looked visibly emotional as she folded her hands to pray near the deity. In the caption, she wrote, “In the Garbhagriha of Maa Baglamukhi, I placed my prayers at the feet of the Divine Mother for reunion with my brother, for reunion with my children, and for the restoration of what love and destiny should never separate. I share this sacred puja with every soul seeking Maa Baglamukhi’s blessings, protection, justice, and the strength to bring their loved ones home.”

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, in March, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by Celina seeking help to meet her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, who is currently in detention in the United Arab Emirates. The court said the petition could not continue after learning that Vikrant Jaitly did not want to communicate with his sister and preferred to handle legal matters only after consulting his wife, Charul Jaitly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, in March, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by Celina seeking help to meet her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, who is currently in detention in the United Arab Emirates. The court said the petition could not continue after learning that Vikrant Jaitly did not want to communicate with his sister and preferred to handle legal matters only after consulting his wife, Charul Jaitly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about her brother's decision, she went on to add, “I cannot speculate on what my brother may have been advised or told in detention. He is extremely protective of me and has no visibility of what is happening in the outside world. Given my current circumstances, it is possible that he may have received partial information and is trying to shield me from further financial and emotional strain. In such circumstances, any decision taken by a detainee must be viewed in context.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about her brother's decision, she went on to add, “I cannot speculate on what my brother may have been advised or told in detention. He is extremely protective of me and has no visibility of what is happening in the outside world. Given my current circumstances, it is possible that he may have received partial information and is trying to shield me from further financial and emotional strain. In such circumstances, any decision taken by a detainee must be viewed in context.” {{/usCountry}}

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In November last year, Celina filed a case against her husband, Peter Haag, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation, and sought ₹50 crore in compensation. Celina has been open about the emotional turmoil of staying away from her two boys, Winston and Viraaj. On Mother's Day, she shared a heartbreaking note to share how she is being denied access to her own kids. She was seen visiting the grave of her late son, during her recent trip to Austria for the court hearing.

“All I ever asked for… was my children… & what I myself contributed to this marriage, my own hard earned money, my own assets, my own sacrifices. Everything was taken from me over 15 years of marriage. Today, I am left with a broken heart… & a place beside my departed son’s grave where I cry, pray & gather strength. This… is Mother’s Day for me. But I am the daughter of Maa Mahalalitha Ambika, Maa Kali, & Maa Durga. I now return to India to fight for my children, my dignity, truth & justice,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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