Celina Jaitly alleges Peter Haag is manipulating Austrian laws, blocking her calls and messages to children amid divorce

In her recent Instagram post, Celina’s twins Winston and Viraaj kiss her as she holds flowers in the middle of a dandelion field. “#mothersday I want to wake from this nightmare… back into my world again…. In a valley of dandelions, where it is just me… & the three hearts that were made from my blood and still beat within mine,” she wrote.

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has been sharing her ordeal on social media after a recent visit to Austria. The actor, who previously filed for divorce from her Austrian businessman husband, Peter Haag, alleged that she wasn’t allowed to meet their children while there. In her most recent post, Celina accused Peter of manipulating Austrian laws and blocking her calls and messages to the children.

Adding that the picture was taken last year and reiterating her claim their sons have been moved to an undisclosed location despite her having joint custody, the actor added, “I send them letter like messages everyday but I have been blocked on WhatsApp and phone calls. Despite an undertaking infront of the honourable court in Austria.. The Austrian laws are being manipulated by my husband to stop my children from having any contact with me.”

Celina wrote that she is devastated due to this, adding, “There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father.”