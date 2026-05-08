FIR filed against Celina Jaitly's husband Peter Haag after he fails to cooperate; lookout circular issued on Austrian

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly filed a complaint against her Austrian national husband, Peter Haag. The Mumbai police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against Peter due to alleged non-cooperation in the investigation. Celina Jaitly has alleged domestic violence against husband Peter Haag.

FIR against Celina Jaitly’s husband The case against Celina’s husband, Peter, reportedly pertains to allegations of cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment. The authorities issued an LOC against him and escalated the matter after he allegedly did not cooperate with the investigation. The FIR was registered in the Versova Police Station on Friday, according to ANI.

After the complaint was filed by Celina, criminal proceedings have now been initiated against Peter alongside the ongoing case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The FIR has been registered under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

About Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag Celina married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter in 2010, and they became parents to twin boys in 2012. She gave birth to a second set of twins in 2017, but one of them died due to a heart condition. In November 2025, Celina filed a case against Peter under the Domestic Violence Act, alleging that he had subjected her to continuous domestic violence.

According to the news agency, Celina sought a monthly maintenance amount of ₹10 lakh, along with a compensation of ₹50 crore. The plea alleged that Peter had blocked her access to their children, who are currently in his custody in Austria. She has also sought a custody order directing him to provide her with unhindered virtual and telephonic access to their children, Viraaj, Winston, and Arthur.

On Wednesday, Celina took to Instagram to share an emotional video from Austria, where she visited the grave of her late son. In the post, she claimed that she was not allowed to meet her sons, alleging that they had been taken to an ‘undisclosed location.’ The actor broke down crying at her son’s grave in the video.