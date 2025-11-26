Celina Jaitly’s 9 shocking allegations against husband Peter Haag: Abusing her in front of sons, sexual threats and more

Actor Celina Jaitly has made a series of shocking accusations against her husband Peter Haag in a domestic violence case, seeking ₹50 crores and other sums in lieu of her loss. She has alleged that he forced her to engage in “unnatural” sex, took her nude photographs and blackmailed her, and even pressured her to sleep with other men. Celina got married to Peter, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2010.

Celina Jaitly’s allegations against husband

On Tuesday, it came into light that Celina has filed a case against her husband accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. In the court documents, obtained by Hindustan Times, Celina levelled a series of shocking accusations against Peter.

She claimed Peter called her a “wh**e” in front of their children. She has also claimed that he demanded expensive gifts during their wedding, painting a disturbing picture of emotional, sexual and financial abuse within the marriage.

Here are some of the disturbing accusations Celina has brought against Peter:

Abusive marriage

In the complaint, Celina described Peter as “narcissistic, self-absorbed individual who demonstrates no empathy for the wife or the three children”. Celina claimed she endured an abusive marriage due to his “short temper and alcoholic tendencies.” “He has systematically decimated the persona of the Complainant and has calculatedly hoodwinked her into giving him control of her assets and finances,” read the document.

Demand for expensive gifts

The legal complaint states that Peter allegedly demanded expensive gifts from Celina and her family. As per the doc, Peter told Celina that “all Indian grooms whom he knew of had received generous gifts from the bride's family and made demands for luxury apparel, cufflinks and jewellery”. The complaint states that the family gave him several sets of designer cufflinks approximately worth ₹6,00,000, and jewellery worth ₹10,00,000.

Rage during honeymoon

In her complaint, Celina alleges that Peter snapped at her during their honeymoon in Italy when she told him she was suffering from menstrual cramps. “The menstrual cramps were hurting her to the extent that she needed to go to the hospital to seek a doctor's opinion. When she asked Peter to take her to see a doctor, he flew into an inexplicable rage, screamed at her and smashed a wine glass against the wall,” read the document.

Locking out of her house

Looking back at one instance, Celina in her complaint mentioned that Peter locked her out of her house when she asked him to take a paternity leave until her stitches had healed and helped her with the children. As per the complaint, this happened 3 weeks after she delivered her twins.

“He grabbed her by the wrist and physically pushed her out of the apartment saying, ‘get out of my life’. Celina was left stranded in the hallway in breastfeeding clothing, which was excessively minimal… A neighbour saw the her and rushed to her rescue,” it read.

Giving her sexual threat

According to the document, Peter allegedly threatened Celina with sexual abuse in the aftermath of the infamous 2012 Delhi gangrape.

“After learning about the series of events, whenever a fight broke out between them, Peter began threatening Celina that he would ‘thrust a rod in her vagina’ and would tell her that she deserved such treatment… Celina felt extremely scared by such aggressive statements made by Peter and would do her best to placate him,” read the document.

Asking Celina to sleep with other men

In the legal document, Celina has claimed that Peter denied her any physical intimacy. It added, “He shamelessly reduced her to nothing more than a sexual object, In the troubling period between late 2014 and early 2015, he began to coldly suggest that she should engage in a sexual relationship with a member of his company's board of directors, claiming it would advance his own position at work”.

Indulging in unnatural sex

Celina has accused that Peter used “continued to demand sexual relations on his terms”. “He regularly called Celina upstairs to his study, where he compelled her to submit to his desires, including unnatural sexual acts such as anal sex, while refusing emotional intimacy or affection otherwise,” read the court document.

Taking Celina’s nude pics

In another shocking allegation, Celina claims that Peter took nude photographs of her to satisfy his sadistic pleasure and later used them to blackmail her.

“He took nude photographs of Celina in compromising positions and threatened to leak these photos to the press if she did not comply with his sexual demands… She complied out of fear and hope that he would eventually resume a normal relationship once he finds a job,” the document added.

Abusing her in front of the kids

Celina has claimed that Peter used degrading names such as ‘f**king bitch’, ‘wh**e’ and ‘sl*t’, in the presence of the children. “Celina was deeply hurt and wrote and emailed to Peter requesting him not to use abusive words during normal! Conversation,” read the complaint.