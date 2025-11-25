Celina Jaitly accuses Austrian husband Peter Haag of domestic violence, seeks damages of 50 crore

Former actor Celina Jaitly has reportedly filed a case of domestic violence against her husband Peter Haag, before Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri’s Court of Maharashtra's Mumbai. Celina Jaitly's husband Peter Haag is a resident of Austria. (Instagram/celinajaitlyofficial)

Celina files case against husband

The case against Celina Jaitly's husband Peter Haag, under the Domestic Violence Act, for domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation, came up on Tuesday before the Court of SC Tadye, Ld. Judicial Magistrate First Class, Andheri, for verification and notice, HT has learnt.

Celina Jaitly has sought damages of ₹50 crores and other sums in lieu of her loss of source of income and properties, according to ANI news agency.

Celina and Peter have three sons. She married the Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier in 2011. They became parents to twin boys in 2012, whom they named Winston and Viraaj. She gave birth to a second set of twin boys Shamsher and Arthur in 2017. One of the twins from the 2017 pregnancy, Shamsher, passed away due to a heart condition.

What happened with Celina's brother

The former Miss India winner has been in the news lately over her brother - Major (retired) Vikrant Jaitly - who she claims was illegally detained in the UAE in September 2024.

The Ministry of External Affairs earlier this month said Indian authorities are extending all possible assistance to Celina Jaitly's brother.

"Our embassy is seized of the matter. We have been making consular visits to him, and we have done so on four occasions," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a weekly media briefing on November 7.

The Delhi high court had asked the MEA to provide legal assistance to the former army officer while hearing a petition filed by Celina that sought directions to the government to provide legal assistance for her brother.

Jaitly, a former Miss Universe runner up, had approached the Delhi high court seeking necessary legal and medical assistance from Indian authorities for her brother.