Providing all possible help, says MEA on actor Celina Jaitly’s brother’s detention

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities are providing all possible help to Major Vikrant Jaitly (retired), the brother of actor Celina Jaitly, who has been detained in the United Arab Emirates for more than 14 months, the external affairs ministry said on Friday. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian side is in touch with UAE authorities regarding the case of Maj Vikrant Jaitley (retd). (Instagram/celinajaitlyofficial/)

The Delhi high court this week directed the external affairs ministry to provide legal assistance to the former army officer while hearing his sister’s petition, which sought directions to the government to facilitate effective legal assistance for her brother, ensure real-time communication between them, and ensure regular consular access to monitor his well-being.

“Our embassy is seized of the matter. We have been making consular visits to him, and we have done so on four occasions,” Jaiswal said while responding to a question on the issue.

“We are also in close touch with his family, including his wife. As is natural, whenever there’s an Indian national who needs support, we are offering all possible assistance,” he said.

Noting that the case had come up in the high court on November 3 and that the judges had given certain directions, Jaiswal said: “Based on those directions, we are providing all possible assistance to Major Vikrant.”

Celina Jaitly has claimed her brother was illegally abducted and detained in the UAE in September 2024. She contended that despite more than a year having passed, the government had failed to obtain basic information about his welfare or legal status.

The central government’s counsel informed the high court that her brother was arrested in connection with a case and that the external affairs ministry was in contact with his wife. The counsel said that Indian authorities in the UAE were granted consular access to Vikrant Jaitly.