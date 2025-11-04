‘Nightmare for me’: Celina Jaitly on brother's detention in UAE, welcomes HC order

"It has been a nightmare for me for a year. I am very grateful for today's judgment. As India is rising and becoming bigger and bigger in the international diaspora, our soldiers are becoming targets overseas over and over again. I think today's judgment will really help in bringing him back, and I am very grateful to my lawyer Raghav and the entire team here," the actor shared.

Speaking to ANI, Celina said it has been “nightmare” for her over the past one year and that how Indian soldiers have become targets outside India.

Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been allegedly detained in the UAE since September 2024 over national security concerns.

Actor Celina Jaitly discussed expressed deep gratitude and lauded the Delhi High Court's notice to the Ministry of External Affairs regarding her brother, an Indian Army official, who is detained in the UAE for a year.

Also Read | Delhi HC asks Centre to give legal aid to actor Celina Jaitley’s brother in UAE Celina Jaitly reached out to HC The actor had approached the Delhi High Court seeking legal and medical assistance for her brother.

The actor, who was present in court in person and represented by advocates Raghav Kacker, Ribhav Pande, and Madhav Aggarwal, claimed that her brother had been illegally abducted and detained in the UAE since September 2024.

She contended that despite more than a year having passed, the Centre had failed to obtain even basic information about his welfare or legal status.

Also Read | Why was Celina Jaitly’s brother, Retd Major Vikrant, detained in UAE? The petition further alleged that the Centre had provided only “perfunctory consular assistance” and failed to share any substantive information or updates about her brother’s situation.

The court issued a notice to Centre, directing it to file a status report within four weeks. The High Court has also directed the recruitment of a nodal officer to know the status of her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly.

Advocate Raghav Kacker and Madhav Agarwal appeared for Celina Jaitly. The actor has claimed that her brother has been abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi. He has been in detention for the past 14 months without access to proper legal and medical assistance.

“A nodal officer has been appointed to help the petitioner and her brother communicate, to give him effective legal assistance, to keep us updated on the case status…", Advocate Raghav Kacker told ANI.

“These steps will help us secure his release. This will go a long way in strengthening the ties between the UAE and India. He was our major general from our army, a special forces officer and the government is going to issue a status report directing the steps they want to start taking,”he added.

He also added that that details regarding the detention of Celina Jaitly's brother remain unknown to them.