MEA's Randhir Jaiswal gives ‘Bhojpuri’ welcome to Mauritius PM in Varanasi: Video

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal spoke in Bhojpuri to welcome Mauritius prime minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and his delegation in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Mauritius PM's Varanasi visit marked the start of a new history of India-Mauritius ties. (Screengrab/X/@MEAIndia)

In a video clip shared on the MEA spokesperson's X handle and captioned it: "India - Mauritius relations: A new chapter. Listen in Bhojpuri!"

Jaiswal is heard saying, "Sabnike, Banaras ke Ganga ghat se, Assi Ghat se pranaam. Khaaskar humni ke parivaar jo Mauritius mein rahela, ou log ke pranaam. Aaj ke dinwa, Mauritius Bharat ke rishte mein vishesh dinwa evam naya itihaas aaj se shuruat hoyiba." (Greetings to everyone from the Ganga ghats of Banaras, from Assi Ghat. Especially, greetings to our family living in Mauritius. Today is a special day in the relationship between Mauritius and India.)

He further said that the ties between India and Mauritius will be tied to the streets of Kashi (Varanasi) and the Ghat of Ganga. Jaiswal said that a new relationship was formed between the two nations when several Bhojpuri-speaking people from Varanasi went to Mauritius.

The MEA spokesperson said that the Mauritian PM will also visit and offer his prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

During the joint press statement with his Mauritian counterpart on Thursday, PM Modi said that the cultures and traditions of India became a part of Mauritius centuries ago, adding that they enrich the country.

"Centuries ago, our culture and traditions travelled from India to Mauritius, and became a part of everyday life there. Just like the eternal flow of Maa Ganga in Kashi, the continuous stream of Indian culture has enriched Mauritius," he said.

"Today, when we are welcoming friends from Mauritius in Kashi, it is not just a formality but a spiritual union. That is why I proudly say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family," PM Modi added.

The Mauritian PM arrived in Varanasi on September 9 and was received by UP governor Anandiben Patel. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. PM Modi also met Ramgoolam in the city.

On Thursday, Ramgoolam attended the iconic Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and experienced a river cruise.

On Friday, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple along with his wife and offered his prayers there.

Later, he also offered his prayers at the Ayodhya Ram temple. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had received him upon his arrival in the city.