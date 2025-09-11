At Modi-Ramgoolam meeting, India unveils $680-mn economic package for Mauritius

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday unveiled an economic assistance package of $680 million for Mauritius, including budgetary support of $25 million, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam pledged to work together for maritime security and a free, open and stable Indian Ocean region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam during a bilateral meeting, in Varanasi. (@MEAIndia/via PTI)

Modi hosted Ramgoolam in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to emphasise the age-old links between Mauritius and “girmitiyas” or indentured labourers sent to the east African country from impoverished rural areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the 19th century. Ramgoolam is on an eight-day return visit following Modi’s trip to Mauritius in March.

Several components of India’s special economic package are meant to bolster maritime security and infrastructure in Mauritius, especially the country’s ability to carry out surveillance of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) that has expanded following an agreement with the UK in May on transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Islands.

Describing Mauritius as a key part of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy, Modi said the economic package will strengthen infrastructure and create new employment opportunities. “This package is not an assistance. It is an investment in our shared future,” Modi said at a joint media interaction with Ramgoolam.

“A free, open, secure, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean is our shared priority…India remains fully committed to strengthening the security of Mauritius’s exclusive economic zone and enhancing its maritime capacity,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

Ramgoolam noted that Mauritius has benefited from India’s assistance in key sectors such as infrastructure, maritime security and health, and said he raised the need for technical cooperation to boost his country’s surveillance capacity in the Chagos Islands, including Diego Garcia. Britain offered a vessel for this purpose, “but we said we would prefer to have one from India because symbolically, it would be better”, Ramgoolam said.

The economic package has several projects to be undertaken with a mix of grants and loans worth $440 million, including a new air traffic control tower at SSR international airport, the supply of equipment to Port Louis, and the development of a motorway and a ring road. Four other projects will be implemented with grants worth $215 million, including the provision of helicopters and the construction of the 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, a veterinary school and animal hospital, and an Ayush centre of excellence.

The Indian government will provide budgetary assistance of $25 million in the current financial year, and the two sides agreed to redevelop and restructure Port Louis, according to a joint announcement.

The Indian side will assist Mauritius in the “development and surveillance” of the Chagos Marine Protected Area. A Mauritius Coast Guard ship is currently being refitted in India, and 120 of its officers are being trained by New Delhi.

India has backed Mauritius in its territorial dispute with Britain over the Chagos Islands, and welcomed the treaty signed by the two countries in May, which transfers sovereignty of the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius. Under the terms of the deal, the UK and the US will retain joint use of the strategic military base on Diego Garcia for 99 years.

Modi described the Chagos agreement as a “historic milestone” for Mauritius’ sovereignty and said India has always supported decolonisation. “India has always stood as the first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region,” he said.

He referred to other measures to enhance bilateral cooperation, including work to enable trade settlement in local currencies, provision of 100 electric buses as part of an energy transition initiative, and support for setting up a 17.5-MW floating solar power plant. The two sides will work together to establish a new directorate of science and technology in Mauritius, he said.

The two sides finalised seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in setting up a telemetry, tracking and telecommunications station for satellites and launch vehicles, science and technology, oceanography, hydrography, training of government personnel, and small development projects worth ₹96 crore.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri told a media briefing in Varanasi that India is a “preferred partner” for Mauritius in tackling challenges, especially in the southwestern Indian Ocean, such as terrorism, trafficking in humans, contraband and weapons, and illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.

“The maritime security cooperation between India and Mauritius is aimed at addressing lots of these challenges,” he said.