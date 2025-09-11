Mauritius delegation explores trade, investment avenues in UP

A 28-member delegation of entrepreneurs from Mauritius explored trade and investment opportunities during their visit to Varanasi, where they attended a meeting organised by Invest UP. The 34-member Mauritius delegation in Varanasi. (HT)

The event brought together leading Indian business associations to explore collaborations in key sectors like renewables, infrastructure, ports, roads, healthcare, pharma, financial services, tourism and artificial intelligence (AI). The meeting aimed to deepen economic ties and foster long-term investment partnerships between India and Mauritius, officials said.

Senior officials and representatives from industry bodies such as IIA, CII, PHDCCI, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, ASSOCHAM, and Laghu Udyog Bharti participated in the discussions.

Chairman of UP coordination committee, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Mukesh Singh said, “It was a wonderful meeting. We appreciate the efforts of the UP government and Invest UP for making the state the best destination for investment.”

Invest UP ACEO Shashank Chaudhary delivered a presentation on investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted the state’s strong fundamentals, noting that over 56% of the state’s population falls within the working-age group, providing a substantial demographic dividend.

He emphasised UP’s connectivity, supported by a robust network of expressways, five international airports (including the upcoming Noida International Airport), and 16 domestic airports. He also underlined that the state offers 34+ sectoral policies with some of the most attractive incentives in India.

Calling upon the delegation to leverage these advantages, he invited them to explore UP’s Fortune Global & India-500 Investment Promotion Policy 2023 and the UP Industrial Investment & Employment Promotion Policy 2022, both designed to attract global investors. He also highlighted investor facilitation and ease of doing business through India’s largest single-window platform, Nivesh Mitra.

The delegation was led by Sanjay Bhunjun, who underscored the historic and cultural bonds between India and Mauritius. Describing Mauritius as “Chhota Bharat” (Mini India), he highlighted the shared values and emotional ties with UP. Bhunjun added that Mauritius could serve as a gateway and base for Indian businesses expanding into Africa.

Emphasising that UP has huge potential, PS Gangadhar, joint secretary, government of India, noted that both UP and Mauritius could help each other forge stronger alliances. He also highlighted that Mauritius is one of the largest sources of trade and FDI for India.

Industry associations from UP invited Mauritian businesses to invest in the state.

IACC Lucknow Chapter chair Reena Singh, and senior members Ahsan Khan, Neeraj Mishra and BN Dubey were also present.