Emotional Jaideep Ahlawat poses in front of Irrfan Khan's portrait as he visits the late actor's house. See pics

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat visited late actor Irrfan Khan's home on Tuesday and shared a series of pictures from there on his Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures, Jaideep also thanked Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar for her hospitality. Sutapa also reacted to Jaideep's post in the comments section. Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi gets emotional as he remembers Irrfan Khan on death anniversary

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Jaideep wrote, “Dada, aapne jo paed lagaye they woh fal dene lage hain (Brother, the seeds you planted have now started giving fruits). Thank you so so much ma'am @sikdarsutapa for everything … I felt like I was Home. Will see you soon Bro @babil.i.k Love You."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one picture, an emotional Jaideep is seen posing in front of Irrfan's portrait and in another one, with the home-grown mangoes from Irrfan's garden. He also shared a picture of filmmaker Anup Singh's book Irrfan: Dialogues With The Wind. Sutapa also left a message for Jaideep inside the book which reads, “To Jaideep, may you always shine and have a wind in your wings. Be the change. Blessings and love always. From Sutapa, Irrfan, Babil and Ayaan.”

Sutapa commented on the post, “Some relations are not blood is what I felt with you yesterday. My blessings always." Actor Richa Chadha wrote, “Mohabbat dher saari (Lots of love).” Many fans noticed how emotional Jaideep looked in the photo

Irrfan made his screen debut in the Academy Award nominated 1988 film, Salaam Bombay!, directed by Mira Nair. His last film was Angrezi Medium, which released just a few weeks before his death. Irrfan died on April 29, 2020 after fighting a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaideep recently wrapped up the shooting for his film The Devotion Of Suspect X. Apart from Jaideep, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma. The project, a murder mystery, is the screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works. The film is directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and it is backed by film producers Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON