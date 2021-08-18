Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Emotional Sonam Kapoor holds Anand Ahuja's hand for comfort at Rhea Kapoor's wedding. See pic
bollywood

Emotional Sonam Kapoor holds Anand Ahuja's hand for comfort at Rhea Kapoor's wedding. See pic

Sonam Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures from the wedding of her sister Rhea Kapoor. In one of the pictures, she was comforted by husband Anand Ahuja as she got emotional during the ceremony.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja at Rhea Kapoor's wedding.

Sonam Kapoor has shared an entire album from the wedding of her sister, Rhea Kapoor. One of the pictures also showed an emotional Sonam get comforted by her husband Anand Ahuja during the ceremony.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married on Saturday at her father, actor Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai. The family waited a few days before sharing the official wedding pictures on social media.

Sonam shared as many as 10 unseen pictures from the wedding on Wednesday. One post was dedicated to photos featuring only Anand and her. The fourth photo in this post showed Sonam, dressed in a green and pink ethnic dress and heavy jewellery, sitting next to her mother Sunita Kapoor. She is visibly emotional at seeing her younger sister get married. Anand is standing behind her and holding her hands. Her cousin, Jahaan Kapoor, son of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is also seen in the frame.

Sharing pictures with Rhea in another post, Sonam wrote, "Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you. @rheakapoor."

Also read: Bhoot Police trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a lustful desi ghostbuster in Disney+ Hotstar film with shades of Scooby Doo

Rhea shared her first picture with Karan as a newly married couple on Monday. She spoke about their journey over the last 12 years. "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."

Rhea and Karan are both film producers. They met on the sets of her 2009 movie Aisha, which Rhea produced and Karan was assistant director on it.

