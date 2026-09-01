Emraan Hashmi calls Awarapan 2 his best film yet, says it rewrote history at box office: ‘So glad we took the leap’

Nitin Kakkar’s Awarapan 2 saw the return of Emraan Hashmi as the heartbroken gangster, Shivam Pandit. The 2007 film Awarapan has found its audience through the years but tanked at the box office upon its release. The sequel has grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide. A proud Emraan called the sequel his best film yet and wrote a note urging audiences to catch it in theatres.

Emraan Hashmi proud of Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi returned as Shivam Pandit for the sequel of Awarapan.

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On Tuesday, Emraan took to his Instagram to post a picture with producer Vishesh Bhatt, who is also his cousin. “There are films you work on, and then there are films you are genuinely proud to be a part of. Awarapan 2 belongs to the latter,” he wrote, adding, “It has become a rarest-of-rare phenomenon - an unprecedented feat. A film that didn't find its audience two decades ago returning with a sequel, determined to rewrite history at the box office. An emotionally charged action musical, mounted on a stunning visual scale and powered by incredibly diverse, timeless music, this is a film I truly believe is best experienced with an audience, in cinemas.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then wrote that he’s glad to have taken the leap with Vishesh, “At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan. His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone. I'm so glad we took the leap together and made this journey. To be part of a film with such an incredible cast, musical genius, and creative brilliance has been super special.” Emraan ended his note by asking the audience to watch it in theatres, “This is My Best Film Yet. So before it's too late, go experience Awarapan 2 in theatres now. Feel the emotional roller coaster. Let the music take over. And celebrate it the way it was meant to be celebrated, Big Screen, Big Sound Cinematic Experience.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then wrote that he’s glad to have taken the leap with Vishesh, “At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan. His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone. I'm so glad we took the leap together and made this journey. To be part of a film with such an incredible cast, musical genius, and creative brilliance has been super special.” Emraan ended his note by asking the audience to watch it in theatres, “This is My Best Film Yet. So before it's too late, go experience Awarapan 2 in theatres now. Feel the emotional roller coaster. Let the music take over. And celebrate it the way it was meant to be celebrated, Big Screen, Big Sound Cinematic Experience.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Awarapan 2

When Awarapan was released in 2007, it collected around ₹7 crore in India and ₹12 crore worldwide. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the sequel has collected ₹148.40 crore net in India and grossed ₹210.20 crore worldwide since its release on August 14. Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi play the leads in it. The film received mixed reviews upon its release but is currently one of the year's highest-grossing Hindi films. The sequel sees Shivam track down a child trafficking ring after a baby he gave up for adoption goes missing.