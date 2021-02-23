Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood ‘fake’, explains his distance from the industry
Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood ‘fake’, explains his distance from the industry

Emraan Hashmi revealed why he keeps his distance from the film industry, saying that there are no two ways about the fact that Bollywood is 'fake'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi will be seen next in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga.

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who has been a part of the film industry for nearly two decades now, called it ‘fake’. He also revealed why he chooses to distance himself from the glitz and glamour, once his work is done.

Emraan said that it is a ‘work ethic’ which he has followed since he started out in Bollywood. He was then asked if he stays away because he finds the industry ‘fake’, where people hype others to their faces but also tear them down behind their backs.

Talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Emraan said, “Aisa toh hai (This is a fact). There are no two ways about it. That is the truth of our industry. But it is not just because of that. I think a person’s life should be more than just their profession.”

Emraan said that he remains grounded because of his friends, whom he has known for years, who have nothing to do with the film industry. He also credited his family for keeping him rooted and said that he cherishes their criticism, as it gives him a ‘realistic perspective’. Distancing himself from the film industry after spending so much time on set helps him maintain his sanity, he added.

Also read: Himansh Kohli explains his angry reaction to fake news of apology to ex Neha Kakkar, says people think he is a 'villain'

Currently, Emraan is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which will hit the theatres on March 19. The film also stars John Abraham, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.

Mumbai Saga traces the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai and will shine a light on crucial events in the 1980s and 1990s. It marks the filmmaker’s return to the gangster-drama genre eight years after Shootout at Wadala.

Post that, Emraan will be seen in Rumi Jafry's Chehre, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav. The film also reportedly stars Rhea Chakraborty but she was not mentioned in the cast or featured on the poster released on Tuesday. It will release on April 30.

