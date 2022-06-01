Emraan Hashmi remembers 'legend' KK, fans miss their songs together: 'Most iconic singer-actor duo'

Social media is flooded with heartfelt tributes for singer KK who died on Tuesday after his performance in Kolkata. Joining them, R Madhavan wrote in a post, “I lost my voice today.” The actor rose to fame with KK’s song Sach Keh Raha Hai from his hit film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, opposite Dia Mirza. (Also read: Videos show KK ‘sweating badly’ at concert, fans say: ‘AC wasn’t working')

Reacting to the sudden news of KK’s death, R Madhavan tweeted, “Eminent singer KK passes away at the age of 53. Heart-broken….Lost a wonderful human and a great voice today. Rest In Peace bro. The heavens are luckier.”

KK made his solo debut in the Indian music industry with his album Pal in 1999. He gained recognition as a playback singer in Bollywood with the song Tadap Tadap Ke from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn. Over the years, KK has delivered several hit tracks, including a notable number of songs in Emraan Hashmi-starrer films.

Mourning the loss of KK, Emraan said that working with the singer was always special for him. He wrote in a post, “A voice and talent like no other. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK.” Emraan has featured in KK’s songs, such as Soniye (Aksar), Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), Beete Lamhein (The Train), Dilnashin Dilnashin (Aashiq Banaya Aapne), Dil Ibaadat (Tum Mile), Zara Sa (Jannat) and much more. (Also read live updates: Family arrives in Kolkata, body will be taken to Mumbai after autopsy)

KK died at 53 on Tuesday night. Reportedly, he was unwell after his performance for a college in Kolkata. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. A case has been registered by the Kolkata Police to probe his ‘unnatural death’.

