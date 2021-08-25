Emraan Hashmi says he got sick of being 'the guy who was kissing all his heroines'

Actor Emraan Hashmi said that he brought the 'serial kisser' tag upon himself, after he mentioned it in an interview to describe his on-screen persona. He said it blew up and refused to leave him alone.

In a new interview, Emraan Hashmi said that he got sick of being 'the guy who was kissing all his heroines', because was forced to do films that stuck closely to this image.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "For the first 10 years of my career, I was doing these films and I, unfortunately, have done it to myself. This tag was given to me by myself as a joke, and then it blew up, the media started talking about it, and that superseded everything -- there could be an article, there could be a film critic review... That overpowered everything, it became a priority. And you had a country that was obsessive about this; sexuality and portraying it on screen. Back then, when I started in 2003, it was this 'aha' moment to see a guy who's kissing all his heroines. That became a talking point."

He continued, "But as time went on, I realised that. I also realised I was getting sick of it. Because those films were giving me a very 'been there done that' feeling. I reached a saturation point, even though those films were doing very well at the box office. I felt that there's an actor in me who wants more. I am maturing as an actor, but I am forced to choose these scripts because this is what's working, and in our industry, we want Xerox copies of everything. But I'm not getting any creative fulfilment."

He said that he can see the love from his fans for doing films like Shanghai and Tigers, which distanced him from his earlier output.

Emraan will next be seen in Chehre, a new thriller co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D'Souza and Rhea Chakraborty. Directed by Rumi Jafry, Chehre is slated for a theatrical release on August 27.