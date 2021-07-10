Emraan Hashmi shows off his washboard abs and stuns fans with massive transformation, see pic

Emraan Hashmi took to his social media accounts and teased his transformation with a new picture. The 42-year-old actor, who is reportedly a part of Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, was seen standing shirtless in his gym with a mask on his face, showing off his washboard abs.

He shared the picture on Twitter and Instagram with the caption, "Only just the beginning!!!" Emraan Hashmi's transformation received much love from fans.

On Instagram, fans took to the comments section and dropped numerous fire emojis, showing how impressed they were with his new avatar. Others also dropped compliments and expressed their eagerness to watch Emraan and Salman team up. "Ohhh my my (fire emojis).. hotest," wrote a fan. "Tiger 3 ki Teyari (heart-eyed emoji and heart emoji)," added another. "Good work!!!!" encouraged a third fan. "Waah bro kya body h hue hue hue (Wow brother, what a transformation)," added a fourth.

"Emraan Hashmi Is Working Hard For #Tiger3 Super Excited To See Megastar #SalmanKhan & @emraanhashmi Together In Tiger 3," a fan on Twitter said. "Bhai isi body me #Awarapan2 ya #Jannat3 bhi bana lo lage hath mauj ho jayegi," another fan tweeted.

Tiger 3, the third film in Salman Khan's hit Tiger franchise, would mark Emraan's maiden collaboration with Salman and Katrina. Speaking about working on the project, Emraan told PTI earlier this year, "I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true."

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Mumbai Saga, which was released earlier this year. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the gangster drama also starred John Abraham, Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. The film was directed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously helmed Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala and Kaante.

He was also set to appear in Chehre this summer, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty. However, the film was delayed owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.