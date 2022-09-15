Erica Fernandes reviews Brahmastra, calls it 'great try but not successful one': Everyone learns from their mistakes

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 15, 2022 08:36 AM IST

Erica Fernandes called Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 'a great try but not a successful one'. She also said that ‘everyone learns from their mistakes’.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Erica Fernandes has shared her review of Brahmastra calling it 'a great try but not a successful one'. Recently, Erica held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. One of her fans asked her if she watched Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. (Also Read | Ayan Mukerji reacts to criticism of Brahmastra's dialogues)

Responding to the fan Erica wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Yes, I did. It was a great try but not a successful one. It was a film high on VFX which was beautifully done. But I wish there were more efforts put into training the actors for this kind of filmmaking and it was not directed by a director whose forte has only been romance."

She added, "Nevertheless, this is a baby step toward making things bigger and better in Bollywood too. Everyone learns from their mistakes and I hope some good comes out of this too." Erica ended her note by saying, "This is my opinion as clearly everyone is entitled to one."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone among other celebrities have been seen in cameo appearances. Brahmastra was produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film has already crossed 225 crore in worldwide gross box office collections.

One of the most expensive Indian films said to be mounted on a budget north of 400 crore, Brahmastra serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy of the Indian cinematic universe titled Astraverse. It follows a DJ named Shiva (Ranbir), who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Amitabh Bachchan features as Guruji, Shiva’s mentor.

