Esha Deol celebrates wedding anniversary with Bharat Takhtani with pool pic: 'For keeps for eternity'

Actor Esha Deol on Tuesday celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani. Taking to Instagram, Esha shared a monochrome picture of the couple in which they are chilling in a swimming pool.

Esha Deol captioned the picture, "For keeps for eternity…..i do …..love you ♥️#happyweddinganniversary #thankyouforthewishes #thankyoufortheblessings #eshabharat #anniversary #foreverlove❤️ #youandme #love #iloveyou #gratitude #blessings #eternity @bharattakhtani3."

Reacting to the post, several celebrities, as well as fans, sent across their good wishes to the couple. Actor and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, "Happy anniversary." Actor Smriti Khanna commented, "happy anniversary guys," and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir said, "Beautiful." Shweta Pandit wrote, "Gorgeous wedding day you’ll."





A fan commented, "Happy Happy Wedding Anniversary to both of you. Stay blessed always. @imeshadeol @bharattakhtani3."

Esha got engaged to Bharat Takhtani in February 2012 and tied the knot a few months later in June. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Radhya, in October 2017. In June 2019, Esha gave birth to her second child, another daughter, Miraya.

Earlier this year, Esha had surprised her mother, actor Hema Malini, with a video message on Indian Idol 12. In the video, Esha said, “Jab meri shaadi ho rahi thi, ghar chhod ke jaana padta hai, woh bohot hi tough moment tha mere liye. Bidaai ka samay tha, mummy ekdum strong thi. Lekin jab main gayi, tab phone aaya mummy ka aur zor se ro rahi thi mummy (It was a very tough moment for me to leave my house when I was getting married. During my 'bidaai' ceremony, mummy was very strong. But after I left, she called me and cried a lot)."

She had added, "Main bas yeh hi kehna chahungi ki aaj jo main hoon (I just want to say that whatever I am today), as Esha Deol for everyone, is because of you. I worship you, I respect you, I love you.”

Esha has been giving fans glimpses of her life via Instagram. Recently, she had shared a video montage of her childhood pictures. Esha had captioned the post, "Never a barbie girl though!"

She was most recently seen in Cakewalk, a short film that released in 2019. It was the first time she worked in a film after the birth of her daughters. Before that, she was seen in Maanja, a 2015 Telugu film. Recently, Esha debuted as an author with Amma Mia, a book on motherhood.