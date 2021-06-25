Esha Deol is dressed in traditional attire in throwback pic from childhood: 'Never a barbie girl'

Esha Deol has shared throwback pics from her childhood, stressing how she has never been a "barbie girl".

Esha Deol posted a video that showed many of her pictures, including one from her childhood. All the images show the actor dressed up in a traditional look - dress and jewellery et al. The pictures seem to be from her stage performances. She used the I am a Barbie girl song for the background music in the video.

Esha posted the pictures and captioned them, "Never a barbie girl though!" Actor Madhoo commented on the post, "Beautiful." Many of her fans also dropped heart emojis on the post. One fan also wrote, "Bachpan m kuch kuch Bobby Deol ki jhalak thi imne (she looked like Bobby Deol in her childhood)."

Esha is a trained Odissi dancer and often performs for charity events, along with her mother Hema Malini. Hema, actor-politician, is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Also read: Richa Chadha pens 'lame poem' for boyfriend Ali Fazal as she watches Ray, Amyra Dastur cheers for 'jiju'

Earlier this week, Esha recalled fond memories of her childhood on Father's Day. Talking to a leading daily, Esha shared an "absolutely hilarious" incident from one of her earliest vacation that she could remember. She further talked about how Dharmendra bathed her, combed her hair, made her wear a party frock, put kajal in her eyes, and even gave her an oily hairstyle. Esha added that is a "cute memory" that she has from her childhood.

Esha was most recently seen in the short film, Cakewalk, in 2019. It was the first time she worked in a film post the birth of her daughters Radhya and Miraya. Prior to that, she was seen in the 2015 Telugu film Maanja.