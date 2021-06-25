Richa Chadha pens 'lame poem' for boyfriend Ali Fazal as she watches Ray, Amyra Dastur cheers for 'jiju'

Richa Chadha is all praise for her boyfriend Ali Fazal's latest outing, Ray. She posted a small clip from the Netflix anthology that premieres on Friday. She even wrote a poem for him.

Richa Chadha penned a "lame poem" for him, praising some of his recent and popular onscreen avatars. Based on stories written by Satyajit Ray, Ray has four episodes, each a contemporary interpretation of Ray's writings. Forget Me Not, directed by Srijit Mukherji, stars Ali Fazal.

Richa shared the clip on her Instagram page and wrote, "#Ray So proud of bae, You can see him next in RAY Be it Guddu or Abdul, His range is beautiful. (This poem may be lame), But @alifazal9 has really upped his game.... #Ray #BAE #AliInNewAvatar #Genius #TheExtraOrdinary #ForgetMeNever #netflix."

Neil Nitin Mukesh was among the first ones to comment. "He Looks Fab. And so does the film. All the best," he wrote. Amyra Dastur also wrote, "Yaaaaaaaasssss! Way to go jeejooooooo."

Many of the couple's fans also showered the post with love. One of them wrote, "What a concept and Ali’s acting. You both are one hell of a talented couple mannnnn." Another one commented, "These are the kind of roles Ali deserves So happy to see him in such a polish role. This is definitely gonna be in Netflix’s top trending."

Richa also posted a clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Must Watch". Later, Ali shared it on his Instagram Stories and commented, "Love."

Ray also has three other episodes. Directed by Vasan Bala, Spotlight features Harshvardhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan. Abhishek Chaubey's Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa stars Manoj Bajpayee. Srijit has also directed Bahrupiya.

Ray also stars Gajraj Rao, Anindita Bose, Shweta Basu Prasad, Kay Kay Menon, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Bidita Bag and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others.