Shah Rukh Khan reflects on nearly 30-year-long career in films, thanks fans: ‘Needed to feel loved’

Shah Rukh Khan took some time out during work to check Twitter and was touched to see his fans’ love for him. He also looked back at his career in films, spanning nearly three decades, and how he has spent ‘more than half (his) life’ trying to entertain the audience.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Been working. Just saw the ‘overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…” He made his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992.

Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2021





Shah Rukh’s last few releases as an actor, including Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal, failed to live up to expectations at the box office. During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter last year, one of his fans seemed to hint at this recent unlucky streak and asked how, as a superstar, does one know when to change careers or retire after a decline.

Making a reference to the nickname King Khan, given to him by fans, Shah Rukh quipped, “Wouldn’t know...try asking a superstar. I am just a King unfortunately…”

Last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018, Shah Rukh has been active as a producer. Since his last release as an actor, he has produced a number of films and web series under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, including Badla, Class of 83, Bard of Blood and Betaal. His upcoming productions include Kahaani spin-off Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, and Love Hostel.

Shah Rukh will make his acting comeback with an action film titled Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, which is yet to be officially announced, is produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan hinted during Bigg Boss 14 that he will make a cameo appearance.