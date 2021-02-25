Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathan, see a picture

Actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shot scenes for the upcoming film Pathan, currently under production at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The film marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after a gap of what will be nearly four years once the film is released in 2022.

Shah Rukh and Salman, who were involved in a long feud, made amends. While Shah Rukh appeared on Salman-hosted Bigg Boss and the film Tubelight, Salman made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh's Zero.





On Thursday, it was reported by The Times of India that Salman shot for Pathan alongside Shah Rukh. Pictures of their cars, parked next to their trailers, were later shared online. "Life goes on, show goes on. When this show ends, I will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali," Salman Khan said on Bigg Boss 14 recently.

While the film hasn't officially been confirmed yet, Shah Rukh's co-star, Deepika Padukone, confirmed in an interview that it is indeed going to be his comeback vehicle. The actor has been on hiatus after the critical and commercial failure of a string of films.

In an interview with Femina, while talking about her line-up of films, Deepika said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan also features John Abraham as the antagonist.

