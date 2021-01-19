IND USA
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have earlier worked in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan to return to the big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, while announcing her line-up of films, confirmed that she is doing Siddharth Anand's Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:22 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since the box office dud Zero in 2018, has maintained an air of mystery about his next project as an actor. While his name has been associated with a number of films, from Rajkumar Hirani’s next to a film with south director Atlee, Deepika Padukone has now confirmed that his next release is Siddharth Anand’s Pathan.

Reports suggest that Pathan also stars John Abraham, apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika. The action film went on floors late last year and the first schedule has already been completed.

In an interview with Femina, while talking about her line-up of films, Deepika said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”

“Then I am doing a remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie The Intern, which is so relevant in today’s times when you have the millennial and the older generation coming together. And then, the most famous story coming out of our country, Mahabharata, in which I am playing Draupadi; I want to tell that story to the world,” she added.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri’s family at their reception, told them she would only wear burkha after wedding

While Shah Rukh has not made any official announcement about his comeback to acting after more than two years, he dropped a hint in his New Year wish for fans. He ended his video message by saying, “See you on the big screen in 2021.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his production ventures. Last year, he produced two films under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner - Kaamyaab and Class of 83. His next project is Bob Biswas, the origin story of the bespectacled contract killer from the 2012 hit Kahaani. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role.

Topics
shah rukh khan deepika padukone

