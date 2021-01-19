Shah Rukh Khan to return to the big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone
Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since the box office dud Zero in 2018, has maintained an air of mystery about his next project as an actor. While his name has been associated with a number of films, from Rajkumar Hirani’s next to a film with south director Atlee, Deepika Padukone has now confirmed that his next release is Siddharth Anand’s Pathan.
Reports suggest that Pathan also stars John Abraham, apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika. The action film went on floors late last year and the first schedule has already been completed.
In an interview with Femina, while talking about her line-up of films, Deepika said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”
“Then I am doing a remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie The Intern, which is so relevant in today’s times when you have the millennial and the older generation coming together. And then, the most famous story coming out of our country, Mahabharata, in which I am playing Draupadi; I want to tell that story to the world,” she added.
Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri’s family at their reception, told them she would only wear burkha after wedding
While Shah Rukh has not made any official announcement about his comeback to acting after more than two years, he dropped a hint in his New Year wish for fans. He ended his video message by saying, “See you on the big screen in 2021.”
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his production ventures. Last year, he produced two films under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner - Kaamyaab and Class of 83. His next project is Bob Biswas, the origin story of the bespectacled contract killer from the 2012 hit Kahaani. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena reveals secret to ‘glamorous’ look during pregnancy with K3G reference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: SRK to ‘now sleep peacefully’, Amitabh recalls racial abuse, injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika reveals first thing she does after waking up, answers fan questions
- Actor Deepika Padukone answered quirky questions in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Hrithik Roshan oversaw Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing for his singing debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal is Kangana Ranaut’s nemesis, see first look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone says she manages her home herself, Ranveer keeps asking why
- Deepika Padukone said that because of the upbringing she got, she believes in taking care of her home herself, instead of outsourcing duties to her staff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi recalls 'near-fatal' crash, Deepika confirms film with SRK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas shares a glimpse of motion capture in Adipurush, to begin shoot on Feb 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam completes 11 years in showbiz, shares emotional note
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan to return to big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut defends ‘take their heads off’ tweet about Tandav
- Kangana Ranaut, who deleted a controversial tweet against Tandav, defended it from allegations of inciting violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shah Rukh pranked Gauri’s family, said she'd only wear burkha after wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash
- Actor Shabana Azmi has shared a picture of herself, smiling from ear-to-ear, on the one-year anniversary of a near-fatal car crash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D'Souza goes for a spin with Aamir Ali after heart attack scare, watch
- Remo D'Souza, who recently had a health scare, was spotted out and about town with friend Aamir Ali. Watch a video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox