Esha Deol gets emotional talking about her shared love for design with dad Dharmendra: ‘He always said lage raho beta'

Bollywood actor Esha Deol has partnered with Mumbai-based real estate developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha to design its marquee luxury villa project in Alibaug. During the announcement event, the actor spoke about her late father and veteran actor Dharmendra’s love for design and revealed how he always encouraged her to pursue her passion.

Esha Deol remembers father Dharmendra in emotional speech

Esha Deol remembers father Dharmendra Deol as she steps into interior designing.

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Esha became emotional and was visibly choked up while remembering her father during the event. Esha shared that Dharmendra always believed in her abilities and motivated her to continue exploring her creativity. She shared that his constant support gave her the confidence to pursue design wholeheartedly and begin a new chapter in her career.

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{{^usCountry}} She said, “Papa and I would spend hours discussing different landscapes and simple spaces, and he would always say, ‘Lage raho bete, karte raho (keep going).’ Those words I carry with me even today, and they continue to guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, “Papa and I would spend hours discussing different landscapes and simple spaces, and he would always say, ‘Lage raho bete, karte raho (keep going).’ Those words I carry with me even today, and they continue to guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the logo of her interior design business, Esha Dharmendra Deol Design, the actor revealed that it also carries a personal connection to her father. She said, “The lantern in my logo was actually personally handcrafted by Papa. It was a gift he had given me. Yes, he loved doing all this. So, you know, it’s not just a symbol, it is his light that I carry forward.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the logo of her interior design business, Esha Dharmendra Deol Design, the actor revealed that it also carries a personal connection to her father. She said, “The lantern in my logo was actually personally handcrafted by Papa. It was a gift he had given me. Yes, he loved doing all this. So, you know, it’s not just a symbol, it is his light that I carry forward.” {{/usCountry}}

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Along with the video from the event, Esha wrote on Instagram, “Today I give this dream a name — ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL DESIGN, this will always be for you papa ♥️ Stepping into the world of Interior Design in collaboration with @thehouseofabhinandanlodha Deeply grateful to The House of Abhinandan Lodha for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

Her brother and actor Bobby Deol also showed his support by reposting the video on Instagram. He wrote, “Wishing you all the love and luck as you begin this new journey. I am sure you’re going to be amazing at it.”

About Dharmendra

In November last year, Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following a health scare, after which rumours about his death began circulating online. However, the family quickly dismissed the rumours and confirmed that the actor was recovering well. He was later discharged from the hospital and returned home.

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On November 24, Dharmendra died at his Juhu residence, just weeks before his 90th birthday. The veteran actor is survived by his six children, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, and by his wives, Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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