Esha Deol heaps praise on brother Sunny Deol's performance in Border 2: ‘You are the best’

On Monday, Esha took to Instagram and shared pictures from the Border 2 screening. In one of the photographs, she is seen posing with Sunny Deol and her sister Ahana Deol. The second picture shows Esha posing with Sunny’s poster from Border 2. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Border 2 अपने परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ ज़रूर देखिए (do watch the film with your friends and family). We watched the film last night @iamsunnydeol you are the best 💪🏼 Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial — fantastic. Salute.”

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol ’s much-awaited film Border 2 was released in theatres on January 23 and has received largely positive reviews. The film has been performing well at the box office and, amid this success, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai on January 25. Sunny’s half-sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol , also attended the screening, and after watching the film, Esha praised Sunny’s performance.

She also reacted to her late father, actor Dharmendra, being honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and wrote, “Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award.”

At the Border 2 screening, Sunny put rumours of a family rift to rest by posing with his sisters, Esha and Ahana. Ever since Dharmendra’s death, there had been rumours of a strained relationship between Sunny and Bobby and Hema Malini’s family. The rumours began after Hema Malini and Sunny’s family held two separate prayer meetings for the late veteran actor. However, Hema had dismissed any reports of a rift between the two families, and the Border 2 screening marked the first time Sunny was spotted in public with his sisters since the death of their father, Dharmendra, in November last year.

About Border 2 Helmed by Anurag Singh, the epic action war film is a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J. P. Films, the film is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. Apart from Sunny, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

The film has received a positive response from both audiences and critics and is enjoying a strong box office run. In just three days, the film has earned ₹121 crore in India and ₹158.5 crore worldwide at the box office.