When Hema Malini stood up against Dharmendra after he asked Esha Deol and Ahana Deol to not learn dance

Besides being a great actor, Hema Malini is also known for her dance. The actor is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has ensured her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, also learned the classical dance form. However, did you know their father, actor Dharmendra was initially against Esha and Ahana learning dance?

In 2011, during an interview with a magazine, Hema revealed that while she had a modern approach to parenting, Dharmendra came from a conservative school of thought. He didn't want them to learn dance but Hema was not on board with his ideology.

“Initially he was so conservative that I was shocked! He would tell the girls not to wear short tops with tight-fitting jeans, and I would be like no, you live in an ancient time! If the girls were dressing up or applying makeup, it was a natural thing to do at their age. As a father, he used to be vexed that the girls would join the film line. So sometimes I had to intervene and tell him not to interfere in all this,” she said, speaking with Good Housekeeping.

At one time, Dharmendra also expressed his objection towards Esha and Ahana learning dance. "Don't teach them dance? They will join the film industry," He would tell Hema. However, Hema was adamant too. “I could not let that happen! I am a different person, and have taught them to have their own thoughts and voices. My children like the fact that if there is a need, they can use me as a shield, against the world,” she added.

Today, Esha and Ahana are Bharatnatyam dancers. They have also performed with Hema on a few occasions.

Hema turned 73 on Saturday. While the actor is no longer actively starring in films, she did recently reunite with Amitabh Bachchan and director Ramesh Sippy for a special Sholay reunion episode on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Hema has also been busy with her political career.