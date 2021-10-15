Amitabh Bachchan sings ‘Dilbar Mere’ for Hema Malini on KBC, fan says he will complain to Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen romancing Hema Malini on screen again after 2006 film, Baabul. However, this time Hema will be on the hot seat as Amitabh hosts the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sony has shared a new promo where Amitabh lip-syncs to the popular number, Dilbar Mere Kab Tak from the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. Hema, in a blue sari, walks around on the stage as she arrives to seat on the hot seat. The channel edited the clip with hearts showering on the two. +

The promo was a hit online. Praising it, a fan shared a poem, “Dilbhar mere kab tak mujhe crorepati nahi banaoge. Dharam ji ko sabkuchh bata dunga mai agar hema ji ko sataoge (My love till when you not make me a millionaire. I will tell everything to Dharmendra if you bother Hema ji).” Another said, “So beautiful…mausam aur haseen ho gya Sir (the mood is even better now).”

The song originally features Amitabh and Hema and was recreated on the sets of KBC. Hema will be seen as the celebrity guest on the quiz show with filmmaker Ramesh Sippy. The channel has pitched the episode as the Sholay reunion and will have the two guests and Amitabh sharing several film anecdotes and mouthing several popular dialogues.

Amitabh and Hema have worked in several films with Baabul, Baghban and Veer Zaara being the latest ones. Their other projects include Sholay, Desh Premee, Naseeb, Trishul, Naastik and Do Aur Do Paanch.

Other promos released by the channel show Hema saying Dharmendra's dialogue “Basanti, in kutto ke aage mat naachna” and Amitabh mouthing Asrani's dialogue “Hum angrejo ke zamaane ke jailor hain.”