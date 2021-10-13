Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Hema Malini reveals what's in her 'tiny' clutch upon Amitabh Bachchan's insistence

Hema Malini, Ramesh Sippy and Amitabh Bachchan are set to have a mini-Sholay reunion on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 this Friday. While the promos so far show the trio revisiting the hit movie with Dharmendra joining them from a remote location, a new teaser has now revealed Amitabh's curiosity about the contents of Hema's clutch.

In a video shared by Sony on Instagram, a hesitant Amitabh asked Hema what she carries in her clutch. “Hema ji, they are asking, many times we see women carrying a hand clutch in their hands when they leave the house…” Amitabh asked in Hindi. Noticing his trouble in asking the question, Hema completes it for him. “What is in my clutch?”

“Yes! that's what I wanted to ask you,” Amitabh jumped in his seat. “It is so small, what all can you fill in it?” he continued. “Compact, lipstick and bahut kum paise (very little money),” she said.

“But you dress up when you leave your house, why do you need a compact and lipstick,” he asked. “Thoda touch karte rehne ka (We need to keep touching it up),” she said, leaving Amitabh speechless.

Amitabh and Hema have acted in numerous hit films. Besides their blockbuster film Sholay, they also starred in Satte Pe Satta, Naseeb, Nastik and Baghban. They also doubled up as Shah Rukh Khan's family in Veer Zaara.

Hema has taken a step back from films and has been focusing on her political career. However, she made her comeback with Shimla Mirch. The film was released in 2020 and starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

On the other hand, Amitabh has a number of films in the pipeline currently. These include Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; Mayday directed by Ajay Devgn; and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, among other movies.