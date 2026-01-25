Sunny Deol greets a tsunami of fans as he makes a surprise visit to Border 2 show at Gaiety Galaxy with Ahan Shetty

On Sunday evening, star Sunny Deol made a surprise visit at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, much to the amazement of fans and viewers who had gathered to watch the film in the iconic theatre. They greeted Sunny and cheered for him. Ahan Shetty also joined him and the two stars thanked fans for the outpour of love to the film. (Also read: Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film flies past ₹115 crore )

Border 2 is running to packed houses in theatres nationwide. The war drama was released in theatres on January 23, and has already managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark within its first 3 days (January 25).

In pictures and videos from Gaiety Galaxy that have now surfaced on social media, Sunny was seen arriving at the theatre in his car. He stood and greeted fans who were pleasantly surprised to see their favourite star out in the public.

Many fans rushed to the entrance of the theatre and chanted Sunny's name as he came in. Inside the theatre, he met Ahan Shetty as the two waved at fans and expressed their gratitude for the love to Border 2. Fans cheered loudly and shared that they loved the film.