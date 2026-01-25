Sunny Deol greets a tsunami of fans as he makes a surprise visit to Border 2 show at Gaiety Galaxy with Ahan Shetty
Border 2 has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in India, in 3 days of release. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.
Border 2 is running to packed houses in theatres nationwide. The war drama was released in theatres on January 23, and has already managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark within its first 3 days (January 25).
Sunny Deol meets fans
On Sunday evening, star Sunny Deol made a surprise visit at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, much to the amazement of fans and viewers who had gathered to watch the film in the iconic theatre. They greeted Sunny and cheered for him. Ahan Shetty also joined him and the two stars thanked fans for the outpour of love to the film. (Also read: Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film flies past ₹115 crore)
In pictures and videos from Gaiety Galaxy that have now surfaced on social media, Sunny was seen arriving at the theatre in his car. He stood and greeted fans who were pleasantly surprised to see their favourite star out in the public.
Many fans rushed to the entrance of the theatre and chanted Sunny's name as he came in. Inside the theatre, he met Ahan Shetty as the two waved at fans and expressed their gratitude for the love to Border 2. Fans cheered loudly and shared that they loved the film.
About Border 2
Meanwhile, Sunny also met the family of Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, whose bravery is portrayed in the film Border 2 by Diljit Dosanjh.
Directed and co‑written by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to Border, the iconic 1997 war film directed by J.P. Dutta. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T‑Series Films and J.P. Films, the movie expands the scale of the original, showing a multi‑front war narrative involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.
The film stars Sunny Deol as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, a commanding officer and mentor to young soldiers played by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana play pivotal roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is an entertainment journalist and film critic at Hindustan Times. He writes on films, TV and celebrity culture.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.