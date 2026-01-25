Border 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film flies past ₹100 crore

Border 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): The audience has spoken! Border 2 has exploded at the box office! The war drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty had a stellar opening and over the weekend, the film has grown from strength to strength. The film has now managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark easily within its first 3 days of release. (Also read: Neil Nitin Mukesh calls Sunny Deol ‘pure gravitas’ after Border 2 screening, praises Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh) Border 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 crosses ₹ 100 crore in 3 days As per the latest update on Sacnilk at 7 PM, Border 2 collected ₹ 36.44 crore on its first Sunday in theatres. On its opening day, Border 2 earned ₹ 30 crore. Saturday saw a good growth, with the collections at ₹ 36.5 crore. The total collections of the film now stand at ₹ 102.94 crore.

About Border 2 Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is an epic war drama and a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana. Based on the 1971 India–Pakistan war and real-life events surrounding it, the film opened to positive reviews upon release, with particular praise for the performance of Sunny Deol.

Ahead of the release, Varun faced trolling for his expressions in the video of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge. Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta slammed those allegedly paying to put Varun down and labelled them “anti-nationals”. She took to X and wrote, “Congratulations to all the ANTI-NATIONALS who can pay to bring down an actor playing a PVC of this country. This is YOUR film, India! Hope audiences identify and shame these people.”