Neil Nitin Mukesh calls Sunny Deol ‘pure gravitas’ after Border 2 screening, praises Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was all praise for Sunny Deol, who reacted to the strong box-office opening of Border 2, which has made an impressive start following its theatrical release. The actor attended a recent special screening of the film and emerged visibly moved by its scale, emotion and performances. Nitin Mukesh expressed admiration for the film's impact and performances, particularly praising Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, while acknowledging the production team's success in continuing the franchise.

Neil Nitin Mukesh praises Border 2 cast and crew Taking to Instagram after the screening, Neil shared a series of pictures posing with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and other members of the cast. Calling the film a worthy successor to the 1997 classic, he wrote, “What a film. What a legacy continued with heart and honour. BORDER2.”

Neil went on to congratulate writer-producer Nidhi Dutta and the production team for mounting the war drama on such a grand scale. “Huge heartfelt congratulations to my dearest @nidhiduttaofficial, the writer & producer truly setting new benchmarks every single time,” he wrote, also acknowledging producers Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana and the entire Border 2 team for bringing the story to the screen with “scale, emotion and pride.”

Showering praise on Sunny Deol, Neil described the veteran actor as being in top form. “@iamsunnydeol sir, you are in top form as always. Pure power. Pure gravitas,” he wrote. He also applauded Varun Dhawan’s emotionally charged performance, saying the actor “owned every frame” with courage and conviction.

Neil further praised Ahan Shetty for bringing strength and maturity to the film, noting that his performance added depth to the onscreen brotherhood. Diljit Dosanjh, he said, stood out as “an actor par excellence,” adding that he was “pitch perfect not just in music, but in every beat as an actor too.”

Commending director Anurag Singh, Neil acknowledged the challenge of taking forward such a celebrated franchise. “To take up the mantle of a sequel to such a massive franchise and still make it your own… respect!” he wrote, concluding by calling the entire team “fantastic.”