Sunny Deol puts family rift rumours to rest, poses with sisters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol at Border 2 screening

Ever since the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, his family has found itself under the media scanner, with rumours rife that relations between Hema Malini’s daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, and Dharmendra’s sons from his first marriage, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, are strained. However, Sunny appeared to put all speculation to rest as he was seen posing happily with Esha and Ahana at a special screening of his film Border 2 in Mumbai. This marked the first time Sunny Deol was spotted in public with his sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, since the death of their father Dharmendra.

Sunny spotted with Esha, Ahana Sunny met Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at the screening of his film Border 2 on Sunday in Mumbai. Several videos of the meeting have surfaced on social media.

The clips captured Esha and Ahana posing on either side of Sunny when they arrived for the special screening of Border 2. Sunny was seen resting his hands on their shoulders. Esha kept it casual in a black-and-white checkered shirt paired with jeans, while Sunny opted for an off-white shirt and matching trousers, completing his look with a black baseball cap. Ahana, on the other hand, was seen in a sky-blue shirt and jeans.

The siblings paused to pose for the cameras, smiling and thanking the paparazzi before making their way inside, with Sunny also seen attentively guiding his sisters towards the screening venue.