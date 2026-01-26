Sunny Deol puts family rift rumours to rest, poses with sisters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol at Border 2 screening
Sunny Deol met Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at the screening of his film Border 2 on Sunday in Mumbai.
Ever since the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, his family has found itself under the media scanner, with rumours rife that relations between Hema Malini’s daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, and Dharmendra’s sons from his first marriage, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, are strained. However, Sunny appeared to put all speculation to rest as he was seen posing happily with Esha and Ahana at a special screening of his film Border 2 in Mumbai.
Sunny spotted with Esha, Ahana
The clips captured Esha and Ahana posing on either side of Sunny when they arrived for the special screening of Border 2. Sunny was seen resting his hands on their shoulders. Esha kept it casual in a black-and-white checkered shirt paired with jeans, while Sunny opted for an off-white shirt and matching trousers, completing his look with a black baseball cap. Ahana, on the other hand, was seen in a sky-blue shirt and jeans.
The siblings paused to pose for the cameras, smiling and thanking the paparazzi before making their way inside, with Sunny also seen attentively guiding his sisters towards the screening venue.
This marked the first time Sunny was spotted in public with his sisters since the death of their father Dharmendra in November last year.
The chatter around a supposed family rift had surfaced last year after two separate prayer meets were organised in Dharmendra’s honour: one hosted by Sunny Deol and the other by Hema Malini. Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89 years old.
Sunny Deol’s latest film
At the moment, Sunny is enjoying the appreciation coming his way for his recently released Border 2. The war drama is running to packed houses in theatres nationwide. It was released in theatres on January 23, and has already managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark.
Directed and co‑written by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to Border, the iconic 1997 war film directed by J.P. Dutta. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T‑Series Films and J.P. Films, the movie expands the scale of the original, showing a multi‑front war narrative involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Apart from Sunny, the film also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.
