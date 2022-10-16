Esha Deol kisses mom Hema Malini on 74th birthday, shares her no-makeup pics: ‘I am always by your side'. See post

Actor Esha Deol has given her fans a glimpse of her mother, veteran actor Hema Malini on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Esha Deol wished her mother and also gave her a hug as well as a kiss. Hema clocked her 74th birthday on Sunday. (Also Read | Dharmendra, Hema Malini hoist young Esha Deol, Ahana Deol on their shoulders)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, Hema and Esha sat on a couch as she planted a kiss on her mother's head. Hema, in the photo, sported a no-makeup look and smiled. Hema held Esha as she gave her mother a hug. In the pictures, Hema wore a blue T-shirt and white and blue pants. Esha opted for a colourful top and black pants.

Sharing the post, Esha wrote, "Happy birthday mamma. May God bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness. I am always by your side, love you." She also added the hashtags--happy birthday, happy birthday Hema Malini, happy birthday dream girl, mother daughter, mother, birthday post, love you, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, pic of the day, photo of the day, family, mine and gratitude. Esha also tagged Hema.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Esha wished her mother and also gave her a hug as well as a kiss.

Reacting to the post, Arjan Bajwa wished, "Happy birthday." Smriti Khanna wrote, "Happy Birthday Hema aunty." Fans also showered her with love. A person wrote, "You are our always dream girl ..... Great actor, great smartness." "Happy birthday to the most beautiful actor dedicated mother and doting wife and woman with a golden heart. May God bless you with good health and happiness always," wished another fan. "May you always be in good health and happy," said an Instagram user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Esha is the elder daughter of Hema and her husband-actor Dharmendra. They tied the knot in 1980. They also have another daughter--Ahana Deol. Both Esha and Ahana are married.

Hema has featured in many films over the last few decades. She made her Bollywood debut in 1968 with Sapno Ka Saudagar opposite Raj Kapoor. She also starred in Johnny Mera Naam, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dharmatma, Sholay, Trishul, Satte Pe Satta, Aandhi Toofan, Sitapur Ki Geeta, Himalay Putra and Baghban. Fans saw her last in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON